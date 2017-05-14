Transcript for President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director Comey sends White House into chaos

Good morning. And to all the moms out there happy mother's day. When this week began, the trump white house was on something of a roll. Obamacare repeal had passed the house. Preparations for the president's first foreign trip including a meeting with the pope, were at pace. That was the calm. Then the storm. The decision to fire jam Comey has plunged his white house into chaos. Galvanized his opponents. And raised the most serious questions yet about the president's competence, credibility, and judgment. Sit true that before last week, Comey's toughest critics were Democrats. And presidents do have the right to fire FBI directors. But it's only been done once before for good reason. Preserving the idea that law enforcement is separate from poll sticks critical to our democracy. Never before has a president fired an FBI director conducting an investigation into the that president's campaign. Never before has a president confessed that he was thinking about that investigation when he fired the person running it. Regardless of recommendation, I was going fire Comey. Knowing there was no good time to do it. And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know -- this Russia thing with trump and Russia is a made-up story. It's an excuse by the dmts for having lost an election that they should have won. That admission shattered the early white house spin, that the president's decision had nothing to do with the Russian investigation. That he was acting solely on the attorney general's recommendation. It also brought back three words from the days of water gate. Obstruction of justice. To be fair, the president in that same interview, said he wanted the investigation to absolutely be done properly. But his actions have raised questions about those words. And after reports that James Comey denied clearing the president from the investigation thaptd he refused to pledge loyalty to trump at a dinner meeting in January, the echoes of water gate embedded in this feet tweet from Washington. James Comey better hope that there are no tames of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press. Comey will likely tell his story to congress. Here's what the president said about a loyalty pledge. Did you ask that question? No, no, I didn't. But I don't think it would be a bad question to ask. I think loyalty to the country. Loyalty the to United States. It's important. Number one. Number two I don't know how that got there because, I didn't ask that question. What about the idea that in a tweet you said that there might be tape recordings. Well, that, I can't talk about. I won't talk about that. So at the end of a thank you multiuse week, we're left with a series of questions. Is president trump the first president since Knicks within a secret taping system in the white house? Will the tapes become evidence if they exist? Will the investigation proceed? How can president trump and his white house recover their credibility? Is a massive staff shakeup coming? And will that matter if the president himself does not change?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.