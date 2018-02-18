Transcript for Pulse shooting victim's mom after Parkland: 'If we could prevent this, why don't we?'

The national spotlight is on this Florida community in the aftermath of this deadly shooting. When the cameras go home and the news cycle moves on, the families will still be here fighting their own private battles. Like so many touched by the parkland shooting, Christine was the face of the pulse shooting back in 2016. Her public anguish hard to forget. I haven't heard anything. I've been here since 4:00 in the mof morning. I've been waiting by the emergency room to see if anybody gets called in. What is your son's full name? My name is krchristopher linen. A mother's plea to find her son hours after that shooting. Do you remember talking about being so powerful in those moments? That's not my voice. That's every mom whose 3-year-old is missing from target and for that three seconds they can't find them. That's every mom looking for their child. That's the desperation of a mom who wants to find their child. They said there's a lot of dead bodies at the club. That's a climb scene. They can't identify anybody. It could be hours and hours before we find out. Christine waited 33 hours before finding out that her only child did not make it. She understands all too well the terrible reality now facing those 17 Florida family. They're going to have one hell of a nightmare. Their life has now -- like I say, the person I was on July 11, 2016 is unrecognizable to me. I don't even know who that person was. These parents their life when they brought their happy children to school on Valentine's day which is full of love, this is a Valentine's day massacre for them. What would you say to these parents? Right now they're in shock. A lot are probably in some very strong denial. It's a good thing to have denial. It does get you through the reality. The reality is so horrific. The reality of the kids that died in parkland are similar to the kids that died at the nightclub. They're in a war zone. They have now been put into a battlefield that they didn't train for. They didn't enlist for. They have no equipment for, but yet here they are in a battlefield. Those young students we spoke with her in parkland are demanding action and so are moms like Christine, pushing for political change including new gun control measures, everyone ho hoping that this time might be the last time. If we could prevent this, why don't we? We have the power to do this. This is our country. This is our culture. We have the power collectively to do this. I think the country is ready for it now.

