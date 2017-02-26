Transcript for Reich says Democratic Party hasn't been in 'this bad shape since perhaps the 1920s'

Let's bring it back to "The roundtable." Bob, I want to begin with you. There's a lot of energy out there in what they're calling the resistance. Can it be turned into an enduring and effective movement? That is the key question. Right now, there is a disconnect, George, between a rather sclerotic situation. And a huge uprising at the grass roots, mostly against trump. How can Tom Perez, can he actually utilize that, turn the democratic party from a vast fund-raising machine into a movement? Hasn't been done before very easily. You remember in the Vietnam war days, we had a huge uprising. But the democratic parrot had nothing to do with that. The thing that worries me most of all, if you look at the problems inside the democratic party, they have a lot to do with the same sort of populist uprising we're seeing across the country, including the Donald Trump campaign. People, for 35 years, have not had a raise. The average American is actually economically in a lot of economic desperation. Insecure. We have parts of this country that are -- really, desolate in terms of the economic activity. And so, you've got a lot of anger out there that nobody, neither the Democrats nor the Republicans, have come up from with a way to respond to. Stephanie can that anger be channeled into something that delivers for these people? Or sit enough right now for Democrats and the opposition simply to try to take down trump? I think you can never be wholly successful when you're just against something. You also have to be somewhere something. I think what you heard, I'm not sure whether to call him secretary or chairman Perez. Tom. Saying is that we're on the right side of the issues. We have the right values to make this argument. I think you'll sea him not just build -- help build the party infrastructure from the bottom up and provide the right tools to be able to do that all over the country. Not just the coast. Not just blue states. Not just battleground states. Democrats stick to their values and argue for their values. Not just to prevent trump from doing bad things. What he's doing with the deportation force. What he did with the Muslim ban. Democrats will speak up about that. Then what are Democrats for? Raising the minimum wage. Increasing manufacturing bases. Providing more opportunities for education. These are all things that we can do to start building a stronger economy especially for the people who vont gotten it. David, are there any issues where they can cooperate with Donald Trump? Or is the price too high, the price that the activists impose too high on the elected officials? Yes, I think there are issues that people can cooperate on. The instra structure is the classic one. As long as there are no details out there. How you pay for it. As long as there are no details. The question is to what degree are people that consider thechlss to be trump's voters going to be disappointed by the trump presidency? And how quickly? How quickly? All this ideological talk about economic nationalism, we have heard at CPAC, they put a name to -- I didn't hear a lot of disappointment in that room. Just so you know. Well, that room is that room. The question is, the country. There are systemic, painful problems of globalization and deindustrialization that cannot be solved with a phone call or a tweet or an angry speech or trying to isolate the press and the first amendment. Sooner or later, the Donald Trump show, excuse me. Let me finish. Sooner or later, the Donald Trump show, a projection of strength and authority, will have to deliver to his voters. And if he doesn't, in very real terms, if he can't soupc erupercede and do better, then he's in trouble. I want to agree. I agree with the secretary. If the Republican party was looking for its most pristine conservative voice, they probably would have picked somebody other than Donald Trump. It's the idea that he's willing to take on things and fight and he's willing to address these basic economic issues. That's what he has to do. We only have about 20 seconds. What are the concrete things he has to deliver on? I think at the end of the day, it is making those Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, working-class people see a real difference in their life. We'll track it through their take-home pay and greater economic opportunity. If that doesn't happen, I agree, we're in trouble. That has to be the last word. We don't have any time. It's the debate. Economic nationalism versus investing in people, their education, training. We have to go. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.