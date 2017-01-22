Transcript for Sen. John McCain Says He Will Vote 'In Favor' of Rex Tillerson

Senator John McCain joins us is well this morning Senator McCain thank you for joining us. This morning I heard senator Schumer just in both your name on the issues. The issue of Russia Russian sanctions what's your take on that possible deal that. President trump has floated. Well I'm deeply concerned about. Our relationship with Russia. I believe that the president has around him and national security team that is very concerned as well. All of them weather channel matters or general Kelley here general Flynn. Or are my good friend Dan Coats of view Russia as our major challenge they have committed war crimes they have. Wouldn't you have airplanes with precision weapons striking hospitals and leapt Bowen slaughtering innocent men women and children who are committing a war crime. So how we need more sanctions against Russia we should not relax them. If we have peace through strength and by the way rebuilding our military is one thing that I'm excited about this administration and general matters. But if if if we don't. Keep those sanctions on an even increase them it will encourage flattener prudent. Who is a war criminal well lit when he mentioned the presence that's a skinny teen didn't mention his nominee for secretary of state Rex Tillerson. Have you said I think in a vote on his nomination. I will be voting in favor of this nomination I've had numerous conversations within and I again my concerns have been. About our relations with Russia and his past relations I believe and I. I'm very cautious about this but I believe that mr. Tillerson understands. The importance of a steadfast and strong relationship honey you sure you. Well he talked to me a lot about his views about Russia about of them should have taken place about the fact of what his duties were. As a head of one of the world's largest corporations. Listen this was so this wasn't an easy call. But I also believe that when there's when there's doubt the president incoming president gets the benefit of the doubt. And that's way I've treated every president that I've had the were obligation to vote for or against as a member of the United States senate and on the issue of Russia are you confident that all these investigations investigations by the intelligence agencies now. Investigation by the FBI being congressional investigations are gonna get to the bottom of what happened in this election. In May but the best way to do it is with a select committee yours elect or commission. What the Russians did. What's imperil the very fundamental. Of of a democracy and that is to affect the election I don't believe there's any evidence that they didn't. But the attempt was very sophisticated. The attempt was far far much more far reaching than we had ever anticipated. And so there has to be a full and complete investigation and that should guide our relations to a large degree with Russia. You heard both Kellyanne Connolly and senator Schumer weigh in on both the president's inaugural speech in that speech yesterday. At the CIA what's your take. Well my take is that obviously I disagreed with some of the things that the president elect said but the point to me years. Not what he's saying because we keep reacting just things he says he's tweet what he's doing is important and I have the utmost confidence. In general Mattis general Flint general Kelly Dan Coats. I couldn't have picked a better team. And so I'm confident that he will listen to them and be guided by them as far as this back and forth on his tweet that's an endless. Rabbit hole he saw you have utmost confidence in his team give utmost confidence in president trump. I do not know what that Georgia I do not know because he is safe made so many comments that are contradictory. But I think the fact that he's appointed. And nominated these outstanding individuals. Is bound to be an encouraging sign I trust them and bush and believe in them and it worked with him over many years finally you also heard senator Schumer saying he thinks that. President Chavez to go farther on getting rid of this business is he thinks he has to fully divested if he doesn't he's putting himself at risk you agree. I think that that's up to or experts and me but I clearly. I think just actually terms have always been a tradition that. That should be observed and by the land this marks yesterday it's also a testimony to the power of social networking. This wasn't big on ABC news but it was network to all over the country and it pretty remarkable turn out what you think of that. I think it was remarkable and I think it's an often it's it's an urgent plea. For us all to sit down together the world's on fire George we have seen more we learn more danger than we've been. And the end and our fire adversaries are increasing their military capabilities dramatically closing the gap. We hate to work together as we do on the armed services committee am happy to say. Senator McCain thanks for joining us this morning thank you.

