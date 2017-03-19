Transcript for Senate Intel leaders 'no indications' of wiretap, wider surveillance at Trump Tower

Good morning, it has been 15 days since president trump detonated that explosive charge with Saturday morning tweets. That he was the victim of an illegal wiretap ordered by president Obama. 15 days later, we know two things. The president's charge is untrue. And he knows it's not true. At least he should. The attorney general has not dpich him evidence to back up the claim. Nor has the FBI direct, the CIA direct eer, or the director of national intelligence. He asked the senate intelligence committees to investigate. Here's what the top members of the house said this week. I don't think there was an actual tap of trump tow zplerp we have seen no basis for that whatsoever. We see no indications that trump tower wz you the subject of Su valance by any element of the United States government either before or after election day 2016. No evidence the charge is true. Overwhelming evidence it's false. Which may be why only trump's truer believers are standing by the claim. And one of his top allies in congress now says the president should apologize. To the Obama is owed an apology in that regard. Because if he didn't do it, we shouldn't be reckless in accusations that he did. Instead, at that awkward press conference with German chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, trump doubled down. Joking about the fact that Merkel had been spied on by our NSA. As far as wire-tapping by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps. That look on Merkel's face shows how well the joke landed. Trump refused to disavow his press secretary's embrace that trump was spid on by British intelligence. Is the. That was a statement made by talented lawyer on fox. You shouldn't be talking to me. You should be talking to fox, okay? Fox News quickly disavowed the report. The British called it utterly ridiculous. Demanded an explanation from the national security adviser who promised it would not be repeated. Two of America's closest allies upset. The president's agenda overshadows. The credibility of his spokes people? Tatters. Tomorrow, a public showdown. The FBI director, before congress, likely to defy the president and publicly testify that the president's claim is not true. How trump responds is anyone's guess. We asked the white house for a guest to ard this topic. They declined.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.