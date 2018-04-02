Transcript for How is the special election for Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District shaping up?

Triple-action fights pain, congestion & pressure. Let's End This. The upcoming mid terms are going to be a challenge. I think you all know what president trump thinks about conventional wisdom. The truth of the matter is we made history in 2016 and we'll make history again in 2018 when we reelect Republican majorities in the house and senate. An optimistic Mike pence saying the Republicans will buck history with a big win in the midterms. We're kicking off our comprehensive midterm coverage calling it 18 in for '18. Good morning. This district Pennsylvania 18 is tucked into the southwest corner of the state outside Pittsburgh. It's a special election in March that will be viewed as a referendum on president trump. Here comes the vice president. They're bringing out the big guns in south western Pennsylvania for risk Saccone. There's a reason why vice president showed up and why president trump was here two weeks before that. A real friend and a spectacular man, Rick Saccone. So we travelled to the 18th district to get a feel for this contest. This is a race with serious national implications. Everyone wants to know if we're looking at another Alabama where the Republicans could be dealt a swift and severe setback as a consequence of Donald Trump's unpopulari unpopularity. The candidas at the sender, two military veterans Rick Saccone and 33-year-old conner lamb. We spent time with Saccone who is facing an unexpected fight in this district, a mix of suburbs and rural stretches where trump beat Hillary Clinton by double digits. Saccone said he wants to be trump's wing man. You've said I was trump before trump. What do you mean? The issues that president trump has nation iced, reducing regulations, repealing and replaces Obamacare I ran on in the state house. Trump has motivated many in Saccone's base, but he's also motivated his opponents supporters some getting involved in politics for the first time. Here in this affluent suburb we attended a meeting where they plotted strategy and hit the streets. It's shocking at me to look around and see the vast majority female. Do you think that's a coincidence? No, not at all. Women in particular I think are key to any election, but I think especially to this election. As Saccone embraces trump national Republicans are toted his opponent as a Nancy Pelosi wan wanna bes. Lamb said he won't back Pelosi as speaker and keeping a low profile. He made his case to our Pittsburgh affiliate this weekend. Y strategy is to go straight to the voters and talk to them about what we face in Pennsylvania, not anyone's national agenda. Lamb following the Doug Jones strategy. James car cell called Pennsylvania a northern Alabama. We haven't seen any reliable polling. The folks I spoke with who are pro trump are still very much pro trump. One older gentleman said every time the media attacks trump it's an attack on him personally. We know it's a closer race than Republicans would like it to be. A democratic win would be explosi explosive. You can found our 18 for '18 coverage am and downloading our app. Round table up next. Stay with me, Mr. Parker.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.