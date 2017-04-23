Transcript for Has Trump changed the world, or has the world changed Trump?

I don't think it's immediate. Thank you, Jon. Let's move to Terry Moran in London. The world so shocked at first by the election of Donald Trump and some of his promises the. You look at how he's handled some of his various meetings overseas. Some sense that the world is changing trump more than trump is changing the world. I think what the president is learning is summed up by a British prime minister. He was asked, somewhat your foreign policy? He said, evens, dear boy, events. In the first 100 days, is Syrian chemical weapons attack, the accelerating north Korean nuclear crisis. In doing so, he's found nations change leaders. Changing the national interest is harder. He finds advisers who know how the United States handles themselves on this regard. Russia, whatever he wanted to do, changing the relationship with Russia, it's a geostrategic fact that the national interests of Russia and the United States in places like Syria, it's just antagonistic. That said, he's made a huge mark on trade and climate change. In that way, he's turning the United States around in the world. In the meantime, his populist message. You've been reporting on that across Europe. It's amazing to see the reaction of Europe to Donald Trump's election. It was a fire bell in the night. He crystallized this sentiment in many, many countries. Think the establishment does not have their backs. Then he started governing. There was almost a trump backlash. People alarmed at the failure of the Muslim travel ban, which was too extreme for a lot of European voters to begin with. At the failure of health care. At the sense this was a daily melodrama that was sometimes unpredictable. Sometimes unhinged. When I spoke to marine LE pen who may be the next president in France, she wanted to hitch her star to Donald Trump early on. When I talked to her a couple of weeks ago, she was distancing herself. I am my own woman. We have different issues in France. He does represent around the world a new kind of politics. That voters are desperate for. We'll sew the French election. Terry Moran, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.