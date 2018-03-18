Transcript for Trump fires Tillerson, Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director McCabe

Good morning. Hope you had a good week. It I was another one of those wild ones at the white house. Starting with that tweet fired off by president trump Tuesday morning sacking Rex tillerson. A new first, firing his secretary of state by social media. Behind the scenes white house aides wonder who is next. National security adviser, Cheever of staff, take your pick from the cabinet. Even as John Kelly put those rumors to rest, that firing of Andrew Mccabe by attorney general Jeff sessions made headlines Friday night. The president weighed in just after midnight. Andrew Mccabe fired, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI. A great day for democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made Mccabe look like a choir boy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI. Mccabe didn't back down. Arguing he's being singled out, quote, because of the role I played, the actions I took and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey and Comey fired back with a tweet of his own, Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. And this extraordinary rebuke from ray former CIA director, John Brennan. When the full extent of your venalit, moral turpitude and political corruption becomes known you will take your rightful place as a disgraces demagogue in the dustbin of

