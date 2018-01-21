Transcript for Trump willing to support legal status for Dreamers in exchange for border wall: White House sources

credit the Obama administration. Let's start with Jonathan Karl. Jon you're at the white house this morning. Not a lot of activity. No meetings between the president and congressional leaders what's the latest? Reporter: George, right now it's a stand off that does not lend itself to a break through. The Democrats saying they will not vote to reopen the government until they have an agreement on immigration. Republicans are saying they won't even negotiate on immigration until the government is reopen. Senator Schumer the Democrat leader and the president are close to a deal on the underlying issue on immigration. I'm told the president has expressed a willingness to have a deal that would be legal status for the d.r.e.a.m.ers in exchange for full funding of his border wall. That's $20 billion over seven years. No change on Visa lottery or chained migration. Further, George, I'm told from Democrat sources that senator Schumer is open to such a deal, even that full funding, something approaching $20 billion over seven years. We have an outline that would make conservatives unhappy. %-Pthey careabout the immigration priorities more than the wall and something that would make Democrats unhappy because they never wanted to fund the border wall. In the meantime Jon there's movement to reopen the government before tomorrow morning, teopening the government until February 8 in terms for promises there will be votes on immigration. It's unclear whether this would fly. There's a vote scheduled for 1:00 this morning. That's where you could see a break through and Monday mourn as the government is supposed to be in Normal time reopening. If it is shut down, people will sense the true cost of a government shut down. Right now it's not clear whether the shortened extension is going to fly. How does the white house think it's playing for them? I was struck by something Eric Trump said on fox. Listen. I honestly I think it's a good thing for us, judge. People see through it. They see a year incredible with nothing but the best for our country, America first policies. They're happy with where we are as a nation. Everybody inside the white house that confident about the shut down. Not really George. The dynamic that got us here the Democrats calculated it would hurt the white house and Republicans more than them. Republicans calculated the opposite. My sense talking to white house officials they believe the Democrats will pay a bigger price. They don't necessarily think it's a big win for them. The president himself is less convinced that this is actually a winning issue. Jon Karl thanks. Let's bring in Marc short.

