Transcript for Trump team met with lawyer with Kremlin ties during campaign

Good morning. President trump is back in Washington and back on Twitter calling the g20 summit a great success. While the European leaders he left are openly warning of new divisions in the western alliance. And in Moscow, Vladimir Putin and his team touting that first meeting with president trump as a big win. They say it's put the u.s./russia relationship back on track and put those questions about Putin's meddling in our election to rest. One big question this week, does president trump agree? Here's the second tweet he just sent out. I strongly pressed president Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion. And back here at home, new signs this morning this issue is far from over. As he landed, president trump greeted by this headline in "The New York Times." Trump team met with lawyer linked to Kremlin during campaign. Back in June, just two weeks after trump clinched the GOP nomination, his son, Donald Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign chair Paul manafort met with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin. This meeting had not been disclosed and corrects trump's earlier denials. Did you or anyone in your campaign have any contact with Russia leading up to or during the campaign? Nothing at all?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.