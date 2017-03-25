Transcript for 'Trump troubadour' loses trust in president over health care: 'I feel betrayed'

Yeah battling it. Instead the 45 railing and that's not including. Lou found squirming as and setting up from playing music. When I found out about Donald Trump's. Quest to help the battle the onboard heroin epidemic in this country. I just start foam and that's what that's that's who won the overtook them. That and then talk that he had with Meehan or Advil Iowa is what will be so. It's time. He came from behind that podium in front of that stage in a dress me personally and I meant everything to me. That's a tough deal. Well we have to do is we have to make sure that they don't get to because it's a tough thing and I know what you went through and he's a great father I concede. And his son is proud of you whose son is proud of. What we can already get these kids off the drug uses it to heart they had nowhere to go and I meant everything and he was going to increase coverages to. To better to expand yourself in order to better. Offered detox programs and a rehabilitation programs and and the medications that's needed in order to welcome. For these kids to get himself weaned off air. In the does none of I don't like it and feel betrayed I feel. Feel like I've been lying to. Trust is something that takes a lifetime achievement one they lose and you just don't flip the switch to get to trust that. And then there's no halfway well I trust Minas I don't trust among them want to man shows his true calling. What the man showed that he can't be trusted on one issue. It just it it goes right across the board. He actually helped write this song he. And behind me here you try can't see him but there's birthday card that he made him. In those on the front those Berkeley cards he writes. Things like like gift he used in anything that costs but get used. The gift of memories and remembering that we will have for the rest of moral law. Dad shares memory he. That this yeah. Although the movie. Our talking and down long term prime. Well I'll simply she can remember what he told the American people he would do regards to bigger one epidemic and the health care plan. And do the best he can to follow through and give us what he promised he would give us.

