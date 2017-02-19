Transcript for This Week Fast Forward 02.19.2017

I think all presidents have tried to gain too much power. But this is more about the words and personality of president Tom. I was very very concerned about President Obama and how much executive order how much executive power he tried to exert. But I think I want to be and I think congress will be a check on any executive Republican or Democrat to tries to head to grasp too much power I didn't think I could be shocked. Anymore by this president but I have to say all the things he has said since he became president for since the election. This to me was the most devastating and the most alarming that he essentially views the First Amendment because that's what these organizations represent. As an enemy of the people. This is something that you hear ten pot dictator say the reason Vladimir Putin did this is because Hillary Clinton spoke out against Simpson spoke out against. Frankly the cut the same kind of behavior that we're starting to hear Donald Trump and that's Hillary Clinton did not lose this election because of Vladimir food Hillary Clinton lost this election because she couldn't connect with females choose the terrible campaigner they really tell if.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.