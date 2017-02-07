Transcript for White House Homeland Security Adviser on cyber attacks

And I'm joined now by white house homeland security and counterterrorism adviser Thomas Bossert. Welcome to "This week," Mr. Bossert. Thank you. I want to get to security questions and security concerns, but we've just had the president tweet a jiff that I want to you take a look at. You can see it right there. What's going to happen? Obviously president trump has taken some video and put a CNN logo on who he's beating up. Can I get your reaction to that. Well, my first time seeing it but first thank you for having me on the show. I very much appreciate it. My first reaction 0 would be the same as any of the president's tweets. There's a lot of cable news shows that reach directly into hundreds of thousands of viewers and not always fair to the president so I'm proud of the president for developing a Twitter and social media platform where he can talk directly to the American people. In fact, he's the most genuine president and the most nonpolitician president that we've seen in my lifetime and he's demonstrated whatever the content of that particular tweet is or any tweet, he's demonstrated's gin win ability to communicate to the people. He certainly can communicate to the people. But I want to ask you is that the kind of communication you want that he's beating up on somebody? Well -- That's beating up on the media. You're in charge of homeland security. That seems like a let. Certainly not, though. I think no one would perceive that as I threat. I hope they don't but I do think he's beaten up in a way on cable plat Fors that he has a right to respond to and he does that regularly. You don't think that's a threat to anyone. You don't think that's sending a message do that to the media or do it to CNN. I certainly don't and importantly here he's a genuine president expressing himself genuinely and I think that's whys's elected. The most genuine and people see politicians and him and find had him to be someone they can understand and relate to. I got to stay on this for a minute. Sarah Sanders the president has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary. He's simply pushing back defending himself but you know what happened to congressman Scalise and you have these messages out there against the media, the media has had and I hate this to be all about us but he's making it about us or particularly CNN, I suppose. Some people had to get private security guards. Is that really fair? Yeah, so I think that the most important part of my message isn't just that he's genuine. It's that he's found a way of communicating directly to the people without going through whatever the media -- I understand. I'm talking about the message, not how he communicates. But it's a good example of you or the media producers here deciding what it is we talk about and what it is we don't talk about, so with respect, I think that that's why he needs to go around you and the producers that control the message and directly to the people and whatever he cares about speaking about that day and occasionally he cares to speak about those cable programs that are beating up on him unfairly. And with respect, we do talk about other issues and then when something like this comes up it distracts from what we wanted to talk. You're a very substantive person. I know we'll talk about substantive issues. I appreciate you and I appreciate you answering that. So let's talk about something that's on the minds of Americans and we've watched overseas and watched in Syria. We've watched in Iraq and pushing back ISIS but we've also seen a great number of terrorist attacks around the globe from Australia to the uk. We've got the July 4th holiday. I know there's always sort of a heightened security because of that. These large gatherings, should Americans be concerned? Well, Americans should be concerned that we're seeing a growing threat environment. Across the globe. We've got a jihadi globalist movement we can't predict seeing it manifest itself in ways that are extremely daunting to law enforcement authorities, three actors with knives are very difficult to thwart and interdiction. We don't have as you heard the mayor say at a federal or state level any credible actionable intelligence so as people set out this weekend to enjoy their Independence holiday with family members and with friends, I think that they should focus on that and feel safe and secure and be sure that we're doing everything we can to protect them but would be remiss in jot understanding the incredible threat and as our partners to try to defeat ISIS in the fiscal fate but virtual space they own, their internet space. They're proselytizing and we have taken -- president trump has taken a number of steps to protect Americans. We talk about the enhanced security measures for all flights to the U.S. In yep. Laptops are banned on some of the flights but the laptop ban was not expanded. Tell me the calculus for that. Why you decide some flights, why not others? Yeah, so first let me say that the threat that we've talked about is real. It is extremely troubling. It's on one hand a trend that no one should be surprised with. We've seen terrorists for some reason or another seek to go after our aviation sector since 9/11 with some zealotry but this particular threat we've observed upon taking office has really alarmed us and secretary Kelly and so the calculus here I want to applaud secretary Kelly quite a bit. The calculus here is that we'll never reduce risk to zero. We'll never be completely safe and what we need to do is balance certain airports from places closer to the risk and we need to ban those devices that we think represent a problem to safe flight from those points of departure. But instead of as secretary Kelly said playing whac-a-mole with an underwear bomber mean and shoe bomber there, what he'd like to do is implement a comprehensive increase in our security posture around the world. To be honest this is the most comprehensive opportunity for aviation security improvement since 9/11. But when we hear about this threat and it does sound very frightening, if they're able to get laptops through, why not ban them all and not take the chance. We did that with liquids. Yes. So it it seems like there is a real danger here that you could solve by doing that. Absolutely something that we've considered and not off the table. But any electronic device represents an issue for security officials and we look at that in a very serious way but there's also competing interests here of trying to allow people to travel safely and conveniently and so what we've done is instead of going after certain airports and certain electronic devices secretary Kelly has given the entire world an opportunity to increase their security posture. The entire world of all points of departure and if they do that we'll probably buy down a significantly larger amount of risk than if we focus on one laptop threat at a time. I want to turn to cybersecurity. This week's another major cyberattack, the second global attack we've had in recent weeks. What's the latest on how this attack has affected the U.S. And do you have any idea who is behind it? I believe it started in Ukraine so does that point the finger at Russia? Yeah, so certainly many people have -- this is the same fundamental exploit we saw used in the recent Warner cry attack and that wanna cry cyberattack was particularly troubling to me and other security officials because it was incriminate. Whatever hacker launched it launched it without control of it and that was launched in a way that could hit any target. Those are things we look for as being particularly bad. Lucky no deaths were associated with it. If the Russian government was behind the latest attack, it was a really silly and stupid move on their part because by and large Russia was hit pretty hardly by it so if they were Russian hackers the Russian government should step up and take them to tank. If they want to be treated seriously as people and as governments that want to act like like-minded professionals on the internet or be excluded from it if not. If the Russian government did it themselves shame on them. It's unacceptable behavior. The president travels to Germany this week to the g-20 and meet with Vladimir Putin. Yep. Would you encourage the president to bring up this hacking with Vladimir Putin? Well, don't want to encourage the president to do anything right now. I think there's two things I would advise the president and I'll tell you what they are. We've got two of the world's largest superpowers being in the same place at the same time. It's not unusual for them to meet. I think president Obama met in the last five g-20 sums with president Putin. We don't know if it will be a long bilateral meeting. Those details haven't been set so in part that format of that meeting will tick Tate what they discuss and how they discuss it but I would say if there is an opportunity the president would recognize that we have an extremely low point relationship based on distrust right now and while we should condemn their cybersecurity behavior and we should condemn their behavior in the Ukraine and sanction them for it and president trump has said as much, he should also take opportunities to partner with them in ways that help us defeat ISIS and prevent the Syrians from using chemical weapons. Okay, thanks so much for joining us this morning. Thank you, Martha. Appreciate it.

