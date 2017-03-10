'Beauty and the Beast'-inspired travel spots

The much-anticipated live-action remake of the beloved "Beauty and the Beast" animated movie has travel destinations hoping to cash in -- and not just in France, where the tale is set.

From castles to cruise lines, there’s no shortage of ways wanderers can indulge their interest in the new film or just the classic story.

One of the most unusual offerings is from the St. Regis Punta Mita in Mexico. Oceanfront luxury in Mexico’s trendiest destination doesn’t immediately conjure up the image of an old castle in the French countryside, but the resort’s Beauty and the Beast package, available March 15 to Oct. 1, includes an “enchanted rose” turndown service and afternoon tea. The price of $739 per night also includes accommodations, dinner, facials, massages and more, presumably to help a visitor get as beautiful as Belle. For more information and to book the Beauty and the Beach package, please contact (52) (329) 291-5847 or www.stregis.com/puntamita.

From HomeAway, the vacation home rental site, a new Castle Collection of 20 properties around the world is inspired by the upcoming film. Of the castles offered, two are in France with prices starting at $68 per person per night at the Pavillon du Chateau de Tocqueville. The former home of 19th-century French diplomat Alexis de Tocqueville has five bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms overlooking the surrounding gardens and lakes.

There’s also the Castle Sédaiges. Dating back to the Middle Ages, this castle has remained in the same family and has many of its original furnishings, such as tapestries by King Louis XVI. $41 per person, per night.

The company has teamed up with The Walt Disney Co., which is the parent company of ABC News, to offer a chance to win a stay at one castle in the collection that is in Scotland. Enter by March 31.

From Adventures by Disney, a Rhine River cruise will celebrate the upcoming film with six themed sailings in 2018. There will be a Beauty and the Beast themed dinner, as well as other unique culinary experiences inspired by the movie. Families can enjoy screenings of both the live-action and animated versions of the film on board, then feel that they are part of the widely-loved story as they tour Riquewihr, which is billed as “an idyllic French village that is as picturesque as Belle’s hometown from the movie.”

In London, The Kensington Hotel offers a Tale as Old as Time afternoon tea, complete with Mrs. Potts and Chip Potts dishware. Sweets are inspired by characters from the film. It’s priced at about $40.

In Sydney, the Sofitel Wentworth offers a package themed to the movie. Kids receive a silk rose at check-in and a storybook of the fairy tale. The hotel also has a Beauty and the Beast themed tea and in its library, a dedicated spot called Belle’s reading corner. packages.

At Walt Disney World, there’s always the opportunity to book the Beauty and the Beast-themed royal guest room at the Port Orleans Riverside hotel.