Step inside the world of SpongeBob SquarePants in a suite at the Nickelodeon Hotel Punta Cana. Dubbed the "Pineapple Suite," this two-bedroom, three-bath room has it's own infinity pool.

Situated on the beaches of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, this beachfront resort is part of the Karisma Hotels and Resorts group and has 208 suite-style rooms. The hotel calls itself "gourmet inclusive," and the price includes all food, top-shelf alcohol, kids' activities and more.