Christmas snow leads to delays at Boston airport

More
Christmas snow caused delays for incoming and outbound flights at Boston's Logan International Airport.
0:39 | 12/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christmas snow leads to delays at Boston airport
Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51992050,"title":"Christmas snow leads to delays at Boston airport","duration":"0:39","description":"Christmas snow caused delays for incoming and outbound flights at Boston's Logan International Airport.","url":"/Travel/video/christmas-snow-leads-delays-boston-airport-51992050","section":"Travel","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.