Transcript for Drone view: Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall along Gulf Coast

Even though they're here ABC news correspondent written waiver if you think it is I think if you look at that let them flooding that was seen here. This thinking person that fit this I was actually much higher yesterday it got a little bit. And treatment plants in the water with all the way at that half of those. Planters that you couldn't see the plea entered yesterday as he does that you'll see a little bit more of the water. That well water is completely covering the road here and surrounding houses there's. But the little river running down where the roads should be and is going around these until now is that most of these homes are up on stilts. So while the water came up to a lot of times right underneath and even covering that all the stairs to get up into the house. The water never actually made it all the way up into those and because they're significantly. Raise. Now hi I in this area is about 10 when he this morning. So that the water is still pushing in from the ocean. Like it's starting to go down local officials are gonna continue to monitor the written in the area. About those rivers are already and let it keep an eye on that he has labored. Continue to rise but what those guys so the weather his mother nature. Is helping area as far as the flooding though it's going to take a while for them to write how. Hit the tide is filled with calling it an extremely high tide for the next several days buyouts. That will eventually start to put back out now that this has. Altman now moved north into the mainland USA. So hopefully it will try out sooner than later but importantly mocking his album river view. Here in the next day here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.