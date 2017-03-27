Transcript for United Airlines responds to criticism over leggings policy

It is your money polls and we're gonna start with a little of the fashion United Airlines is fighting a PR battle this morning all because of some spandex pants. Easy they are not backed up its gate agent who stopped some young girls. From boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings the girls were flying on a free travel pasts which can be used by family or guests of the united employees. The airline and forces the dress code on people using the passes and spandex does not meet that code. The incidents exploded. On Twitter you including some celeb Seth Rogen sarcastically saying we hear united are just trying to police the entire of the daughters of our employees. That's our core I find William Shatner even pointed out that wearing leggings on board is OK because he's done it before on Star Trek.

