13,900 hoverboards recalled for battery fire risk

Seven companies are issuing new hoverboard recalls after discovering that the battery packs may pose a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Today's recall involves 13,900 units, bringing the total number to 520,100 since the CPSC began issuing the warnings last year.

Safety officials say the risk is in the battery packs and have found a significant risk of overheating, smoke, fire and in some instances, explosions that cause burns and property damage, according to the CPSC.

Today's recalls included two reports of property damage, including one recent incident in Louisiana resulting in approximately $40,000 of damage after the unit caught fire.

No injuries were reported in today's recalls.

The vast majority of the 520,100 hoverboards recalled stem from a July 2016 announcement involving eight manufacturers and more than 500,000 units.

Hoverboards by Swagway make up more than half of those recalled -- 267,000.

ABC News reached out after business hours to the seven companies involved in today's recall and did not receive an immediate response.

You can find today's recalls here: Smart Balance by Salvage World, Sonic Smart Wheels by Dollar Mania, Tech Drift, iLive by Digital Products, iHoverspeed by Simplified Wireless, Go Wheels by Four Star Imports, Drone Nerds.