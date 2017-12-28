At least 12 people, including a 1-year-old infant, have died in a massive apartment fire in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday night.

Calling the blaze "one of the worst loss-of-life fires in many, many years," de Blasio said another four people were critically injured and "fighting for their lives."

Speaking at a press conference at the fire scene, de Blasio said at least 12 people were rescued from the building at 2363 Prospect Ave. in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx.

"The search of the building continues so we know that even though its horrible to report 12 are dead already, we may lose others as well," debalsio said.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire broke out on the first floor of the five-story building and spread upstairs. He said it was "way too early to tell the cause."

"As of now, this tragedy is without question historic in its magnitude," Nigro said.

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

More than 160 firefighters are braving frigid temperatures to battle the flames, the FDNY announced on Twitter.

The mayor said the fire has been put out completely by the FDNY.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.