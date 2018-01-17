A teenager was shot and killed during what appeared to be a scuffle during a juvenile court hearing in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the scene at the Franklin County Courthouse at 400 S. Front St. just before 1 p.m., officials said.

A 16-year-old was appearing in court for what Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say was a menacing with a firearm charge when a dispute broke out between the teen’s family and a deputy in the courtroom.

Officials said during the incident, a deputy was knocked to the ground and his gun discharged, striking the victim. It was not revealed whether the discharge was intentional or accidental.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. The deputy was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.