$24 million lottery winner comes forward 2 days before deadline

On May 23, a new millionaire was made when a winner came forward to claim a $24 million New York Lottery prize just two days before the ticket was set to expire, according to a news release from the organization.

The lucky individual, who will be identified at a later date pending New York Lottery security's background review, said news coverage of the soon-to-expire ticket prompted them to search for the ticket in their home where it was found among other old tickets, said the news release.

The individual purchased the single winning ticket on May 25, 2016 at Renu Corp Grocery & Tobacco located at 158 Church Street in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

"We are thrilled that this lucky winner was able to locate this life-changing ticket," said Gweneth Dean, Director of the Commission’s Division of the Lottery in the news release. "We look forward to introducing this multimillionaire who came forward in the nick of time."

The winner came to the Lottery's Beaver Street Customer Service Center in Lower Manhattan to claim the multi-million dollar prize with just two days to spare before the deadline of May 25.

Lottery prizes can be claimed up to a year after a drawing; if they are unclaimed, the winnings are returned to the prize pool for future winners.

The tickets winning numbers were 05-12-13-22-25-35 Bonus #:51.