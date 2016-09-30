One hundred years in the making, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture opens its doors to the public today in Washington, D.C.

Black Civil War veterans first suggested the museum in 1915, but it had to wait until the 21st century and for Congress to pass legislation in 2003 before plans to make the museum a reality took shape.

Watch in full 360 video here or in VR with the Littlstar app for iOS, Android, Samsung Gear and Apple tvOS.

The 400,000-square-foot museum sits on the National Mall across from the Washington Monument. It includes 12 inaugural exhibitions and close to 37,000 artifacts, but only 3,000 will be on display.

The opening of the museum is attracting a high number of visitors with timed entry passes selling out quickly. If you cannot make it to the grand opening and are waiting for tickets, explore the NMAAHC with ABC News in this 360-degree video that features museum highlights, taking you through some of the galleries and spotlighting the museum’s signature artifacts.