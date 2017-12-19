Almost $500M up for grabs with Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots

This week could bring the best holiday season ever for a lucky person or persons with two jackpots worth nearly half a billion dollars combined!

The drawing for Mega Millions will be held tonight at 11 p.m. ET, with a cash option of $141 million.

The drawing for Powerball will be held Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. ET, with a one-time payment of $171.3 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $223 million.

The Powerball's estimated jackpot is currently $269 million.

Each ticket costs $2, but the secret to winning is anyone's guess.

In September, a woman in Colorado won a $133 million Powerball after playing the same numbers for three decades.

For both lotteries, there are nine ways to win a prize. And, if there is no jackpot winner, the money is rolled into the jackpot for the next drawing.