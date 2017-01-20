One day after accused killer Markeith Loyd cursed at a judge in a court appearance for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, he came back to court to face the same judge for charges of killing a veteran Orlando police officer.

Loyd was combative from the start in this morning's court appearance for his alleged killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton earlier this month. He interrupted the judge as she tried to read his charges and refused to answer questions.

Loyd -- appearing with a bandage over his left eye, his hands cuffed and officers holding each of his arms -- said to Judge Jeanette Dejuras Bigney in the state's Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Orlando, "My name is Markeith Loyd, who are you? Lady in the black dress, who are you?"

Loyd appeared without legal representation. When asked whether he wants a public defender, he again asked for the judge's name. "State your name for the record," he said.

In connection with Clayton's death, Loyd was charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault and wearing a bulletproof vest.

The judge today held him on no bond. Loyd did not enter a plea.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said that after Loyd first shot Clayton on Jan. 9, he had a clear and unobstructed path to his car but chose instead to run over to where Clayton was. Mina said Clayton was still alive when, he said, Loyd stood "over her defenseless body" and fired multiple shots at her, killing her.

Clayton was a police master sergeant when she was killed. She was promoted to lieutenant on the day of her funeral, Orlando police said.

Loyd was caught by police Tuesday after a nine-day manhunt; he was wanted for allegedly killing Clayton and for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December.

When Loyd appeared in court Thursday in connection with Dixon's death, he said to the judge, "Y'all making up s---, like I just went in there and shot this girl, endangering my family ... Y'all portray this s--- to the news people like I just went in there and shot this girl."

While leaving the courtroom Thursday, Loyd said to Judge Bigney, "F--- you."

In connection with Dixon's death, Loyd was charged with one count of first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of unlawful killing of an unborn child, one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The judge ordered him held without bond. Loyd did not enter a plea.

The judge said Thursday that Loyd would have a hearing in one week to determine counsel for him in the case over Dixon's death.

Orlando police on Thursday released video of Loyd's capture. In the video -- which was shot from a police chopper above the scene -- Loyd is seen crawling away from a house and toward officers by the roadway. After he stopped crawling, the officers approached him while he lay prone in the street. At least one officer then appeared to kick Loyd in the head. At that point, the chopper camera panned away.

Mina called the camera pulling away "concerning" and said the apparent use of force will be investigated.

Mina said Loyd suffered a fractured left orbital bone and damage to his eye. He was hospitalized until late Wednesday.

When asked at a press conference if kicking the suspect was necessary, Mina said, "The officers were very concerned about what was underneath him. After they handcuffed him and searched him, pulled off his body armor, he had a large bag of ammunition."

Mina called Loyd a "cold-blooded, ruthless killer," and said Loyd's "long and violent history" will be factored into the use-of-force investigation. Mina said that when reviewing the use of force, officers are judged regarding the "totality of circumstances" and that officials will try to determine what an objectively reasonable officer would have done in light of those circumstances.

Officers involved in the arrest are still on full duty, Mina said.