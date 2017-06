The Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, was being evacuated this morning after an airport police officer was injured, the airport said.

The officer is in critical condition, according to the Michigan State Police.

WXYZ

The airport said all passengers were safe.

The airport is closed and the FBI is leading the investigation, authorities said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Jeffrey Cook, Rachel Katz and Dominick Proto contributed to this report.