Alaska man charged with murder after a bullet from a failed suicide attempt killed his girlfriend, DA says

May 24, 2017, 3:26 PM ET
PHOTO:Victor Sibson appears for his arraignment in Anchorage Superior Court, May 23, 2017, in Anchorage, Alaska. Hes accused of shooting himself, but authorities say the bullet went through his head and killed his girlfriend, Brittany-Mae Haag. Mark Thiessen/AP Photo
Victor Sibson appears for his arraignment in Anchorage Superior Court, May 23, 2017, in Anchorage, Alaska. He's accused of shooting himself, but authorities say the bullet went through his head and killed his girlfriend, Brittany-Mae Haag.

A 21-year-old Alaska man has been charged with murder after the bullet from his failed suicide attempt hit and killed his girlfriend.

In the early morning hours of April 19, the Anchorage Police Department responded to a 911 call from a man who reported that he had shot himself, the Anchorage District Attorney's Office said in a press release. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Victor Sibson with a gunshot wound to his head and found Sibson's 22-year-old girlfriend, Brittanymae Haag, lying on the floor with a "significant amount of blood on her chest," the Anchorage District Attorney's Office said.

Haag was breathing when officers arrived and first responders transported her to the Providence Alaska Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 2:51 a.m., less than 30 minutes after the initial 911 call was made, according to the district attorney's office.

What experts say about Facebook Live's emerging role in policing and criminology

Veterans Climb Mt Everest to Raise Awareness of Military Suicides

Based on the physical evidence, it is a "fair explanation" that it was possible that Sibson attempted to commit suicide, Anchorage District Attorney Clinton Campion told ABC News. The evidence also reflects that the bullet exited Sibson's head and struck Haag, Campion said.

PHOTO: Brittany-Mae Haag, shown in this undated photo, in Anchorage, Alaska. Authorities say Haag died April 19, 2017, when her boyfriend, Victor Sibson, attempted to kill himself, but the bullet went through his head and killed Haag.Chelsea Hartman via AP Photo
Brittany-Mae Haag, shown in this undated photo, in Anchorage, Alaska. Authorities say Haag died April 19, 2017, when her boyfriend, Victor Sibson, attempted to kill himself, but the bullet went through his head and killed Haag.

The couple had been dating for a number of years, Campion said.

Sibson was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Haag's death on May 16. He turned himself into police three days later, Campion said. He pleaded not guilty in his arraignment in Alaska superior court Tuesday. He has not yet retained an attorney, and his trial has been set for Aug. 21.

If convicted, Sibson faces a sentence of 15 to 99 years in prison for second-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Anchorage jail on $250,000 bond, Campion added.