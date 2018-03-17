Baby found safe after suspect steals car left running with girl inside: Police

A 10-month-old girl was found safe today after she was left in a car believed to have been stolen in Memphis Friday night, authorities said this morning.

A statewide Amber Alert had been issued for Zoe Jordan after she was left in a running and unattended Honda Civic Friday, the Memphis Police Department said. Police said a suspect fled with her inside.

Zoe has since been found safe in that car in Memphis after a citizen spotted the Honda Civic and called in a tip, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said today.

Memphis Police this morning tweeted a photo of Zoe safe in the arms of an officer.

Zoe Jordan has been located and is safe!!! Thanks to everyone for their help. pic.twitter.com/LFGhIkJfvG — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 17, 2018

"This is why the AMBER Alert program is so successful in Tennessee," the TBI wrote on Twitter. "People like you: who follow, who care, who pay attention, who share, and who do the right thing when it matters most. Thank you!"

Authorities said they're still searching for the suspect.

The TBI has released these surveillance videos of the suspect:

VIDEO: Here is surveillance video of the suspect in our ongoing AMBER Alert for 10-month old Zoe Jordan. Can you help us identify this man? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!https://t.co/1JOZo3syl4 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 17, 2018

AMBER ALERT: Here is new video of a man we need your help to identify in our ongoing search for 10-month-old Zoe Jordan. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information! Additional Details: https://t.co/fSGhDi4wg4https://t.co/sUmbE6XB7F — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 17, 2018

Memphis police say the suspect is described as a man in his early 20's who was wearing dark jeans and a red hoodie with a Nike swoosh on the front.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.