American family missing after pirate attack on ferry found alive in Brazil

An American family who were reported missing following a pirate attack on a ferry in Brazil have been found alive, according to police.

The family of four from California were aboard a ferry traveling from the city of Belem to Macapa when the vessel was attacked by pirates on Sunday, according to Brazil's Civil Police. Officials said the pirates took the family with them after the attack.

The family were found at 5:30 p.m. local time Wednesday in Vila Curumu in the state of Para in Brazil, according to police.

A man from Vila Curumu rescued them with help of villagers after seeing the family on a piece of driftwood in the river, police said.

Police are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Aicha El Hammar and Shahriar Rahmanzadeh contributed to this report.