American tourist robbed, shot in Turks and Caicos is medically evacuated to US

An Alabama man was robbed at gunpoint and shot early Friday while vacationing with his family in Turks and Caicos, police said.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force responded to the shooting in the Grace Bay of Providenciales, an island in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, at around 1:43 a.m. local time Friday. The injured tourist, identified as Keven Newman of Alabama, had to be medically evacuated to the United States for treatment.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident which detectives are treating as a robbery. Police said they are following up on “active" inquiries to identify those responsible.

Newman, who lives in Smiths Station in eastern Alabama, was with his wife and son when he was robbed and shot multiple times, with one of the bullets hitting the main artery to his heart, relatives told ABC affiliate WTVM in Columbus, Georgia.

He was taken to the nearby Cheshire Hall Medical Center in Turks and Caicos, then transported back to the United States. He will be treated at a hospital in Florida until he is stable enough to be transferred to a medical center in Atlanta, according to WTVM.

Family members were able within hours to raise money to cover the steep, $15,000 cost of the medical flight, relatives told WTVM.

The Turks and Caicos police issued a statement asking for the community to share information they may have about the shooting.

“The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force are committed to tackling crime,” Trevor Botting, acting commissioner of police for the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, said in a statement Friday. “Of course we cannot do this alone and we need the community to share what they know about the offenses that are causing harm to the local community and those who visit the Islands.”

ABC News' Matthew Johnston and Benjamin Stein contributed to this report.