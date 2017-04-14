The Wisconsin fugitive accused of robbing a Wisconsin gun shop and sending a manifesto to President Donald Trump is in custody after an over weeklong manhunt, a federal law enforcement source told ABC News.

Joseph Jakubowski, who was considered "armed and dangerous," allegedly stole 18 firearms from a gun store near Janesville, Wisconsin, on April 4 and had been on the run ever since.

He is also accused of sending the president a manifesto littered with anti-religious and anti-government rhetoric.

