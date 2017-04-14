Armed and dangerous Wisconsin fugitive in custody after over weeklong manhunt

Apr 14, 2017, 8:59 AM ET
PHOTO: A manhunt was underway, April 7, 2017, for Joseph Jakubowski, who is suspected of stealing firearms from a gun store in Janesville and threatening an unspecified attack that prompted several schools to close.Rock County Sheriff's Office via AP Photo
A manhunt was underway, April 7, 2017, for Joseph Jakubowski, who is suspected of stealing firearms from a gun store in Janesville, threatening an unspecified attack that prompted several schools to close, and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump.

The Wisconsin fugitive accused of robbing a Wisconsin gun shop and sending a manifesto to President Donald Trump is in custody after an over weeklong manhunt, a federal law enforcement source told ABC News.

Joseph Jakubowski, who was considered "armed and dangerous," allegedly stole 18 firearms from a gun store near Janesville, Wisconsin, on April 4 and had been on the run ever since.

He is also accused of sending the president a manifesto littered with anti-religious and anti-government rhetoric.

