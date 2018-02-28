Arrest in deadly package bomb explosion

A man was arrested Wednesday in Brooklyn in connection with a deadly package explosion in Queens, law enforcement officials said.

The arrest is the culmination of a monthslong investigation by the NYPD, FBI and other agencies, according to officials.

George Wray, 73, opened the canister-shaped package that was left on the porch of a home he owned in Springfield Gardens on Aug. 1, 2017. He was severely burned in the explosion and died several days later.

Wray was the property's landlord and did not live at the location. Police have said they do not believe he was the target of the package bomb, which had been left on the doorstep several days earlier.