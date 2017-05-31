Arrest made in the death of Texas teen who was killed hours after graduation

Irving, Texas, police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a teen killed hours after his graduation.

Jeremiah Robinson was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with Sunday's shooting death of Ledajrick Cox, according to a police report obtained by ABC News. It is unclear if Robinson has an attorney, but Irving police told ABC News that Robinson was originally set to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon, but missed his court appearance due to further questioning by authorities. The investigation in the case is still ongoing and police say it is too early to tell if anyone else will face charges.

Police say that on Sunday, 18-year-old Cox and four friends drove to a 7-Eleven parking lot to get gas. According to the report, the driver of the car exited the vehicle to pay for gas while Cox pumped the gas.

As the driver of that car walked toward the 7-Eleven door, a white vehicle pulled into the parking lot and that driver started making comments to the first driver, according to the police report. The driver of the first vehicle then exited the store and walked back to the car. As Cox continued to pump gas, the other individuals in the first car started having a verbal altercation with the individuals in the white vehicle.

The driver of the first car told police that Cox "walked over to the subjects in the white car and appeared to have the issue resolved and they shook hands and Cox walked back over to the vehicle," according to the police report.

The driver of the first car said she then left the 7-Eleven parking lot, and as she was driving, the same white vehicle followed her and pulled up to the driver's side of her car and fired several gunshots, according to the police report. The white vehicle sped off and the driver of the first car called 911 after noticing that several passengers in her car had been shot.

Cox, along with two other passengers in the vehicle, were all transported to Parkland Hospital, where Cox was later pronounced dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the head and chest, according to the police report.

On Monday, witness Davonte Wright came forward and told police he was inside the white vehicle that fired shots into the other car, leading to Cox's death, according to the police report.

Wright said his cousin Courtney Wright was driving the car and that Robinson was in the front seat.

"Davonte advised he even talked to the guy [Cox] and shook hands with him, in order to deescalate the issue," said the police report. "Davonte advised he did not know why Courtney drove the way he did or that Robinson was even carrying a handgun."

According to ABC News affiliate WFAA, Cox, who was a recent graduate of Dallas Independent School District's Carter High School, had just left his graduation ceremony hours before his shooting death.

Cox, who was also known as LD, was a football player at Carter High School who family members described to WFAA as "a good, All-American, young man."

The Carter High School community held a vigil for the teen Monday evening.

According to Dallas News, Cox was set to play football at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, after high school.

Navarro College tweeted Sunday, sending its condolences to Cox's family and the Carter High School community.