Aspiring actress mysteriously vanishes in Los Angeles

A young aspiring actress mysteriously went missing in Los Angeles a week ago -- and now friends and family are desperately searching for the 25-year-old who had moved there to pursue the Hollywood dream.

Adea Shabani was last seen the morning of Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, just blocks from the famous TCL Chinese Theater in the middle of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

"Adea has not been seen or heard from and her family is concerned for her safety," the police said.

Shabani is from Macedonia but left to study acting, ABC station KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported. She has been in Los Angeles for less than two years, KABC said.

Her mother has now flown to the United States from Macedonia and has hired a private investigator, KABC reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police department's missing persons unit at 213-996-1800. During weekends and non-business hours, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7.