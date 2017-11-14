A Dallas prosecutor was fired from her job in the district attorney's office after an Uber driver says she berated and threatened him.

Shaun Platt, 26, said he was driving Texas lawyer Jody Warner home from Capitol Pub in East Dallas last Friday night when she became upset about directions and began threatening him.

Platt said he decided to record the incident on his cellphone as Warner, 32, began cursing and insulting Platt, calling him an "idiot."

"She kept saying she's an assistant DA and said who are they gonna believe you or me and I said, 'You know what, you're kind of right,' so I took out my phone and I recorded it," Platt told ABC News.

Warner said at one point, "I think this might be a kidnapping," so Platt decided to pull over.

"You're so stupid I want the cops to come so that they can ---- you up," Warner can be heard saying to Platt on the recording.

Platt says he asked Warner to get out of the car, but when she declined, Platt called the police.

"She actually hit me," Platt claimed, which Warner later denied. "It was not how I expected the night to go."

The ride-sharing service encourages both riders and drivers to call police or 911 if they feel unsafe or find themselves in an uncomfortable situation, as outlined in Uber's driver safety tips. Moreover, drivers and passengers can end the trip at any time along the route and reach out to 24-hour customer support.

Once police arrived Platt said he declined to press charges.

"After reviewing this incident and speaking with the complainant who called 911, the Dallas Police Department has determined that the officer’s involvement was within departmental policies and procedures," Dallas Police said in a statement. "Any further information relating to this incident should be directed to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. There are no criminal charges filed relating to this incident."

"We expect riders to treat drivers with respect. This rider has been removed from the app while we continue to look into this incident," a spokesperson for Uber told ABC News.

The argument led to Warner's firing by Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson on Monday.

"After careful consideration and a thorough investigation, I have decided to terminate Ms. Warner. Although criminal charges have not been filed, her behavior is contrary to this office’s core principle of integrity, and it will not be tolerated," Johnson said in a statement. "As public servants, we represent the people of Dallas County and are examples of justice, professionalism, and ethical behavior both inside and outside of the courtroom. I will not waiver on my expectation of the highest integrity for myself or my staff. I will continue to run this office with transparency and respect for the justice system and the community we serve. I encourage you, the public, to look beyond this incident and recognize that our prosecutors work hard each day to seek justice on your behalf."

Warner responded in a statement of her own, calling her behavior "unacceptable."

"I cringe whenever I hear or think about the things that I said that night. It was unacceptable, and no one deserves to be called names," Warner told ABC News in a statement. "That being said, the audio doesn't tell you that I was in a situation that made me feel very uncomfortable and I became defensive and eventually angry. I NEVER assaulted my driver or touched him in any way. All I wanted to do was get home safely that night."

Platt said he was sorry the altercation "cost [Warner] her job. That was not my intent but you don't treat people that way."