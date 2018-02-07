Authorities searching for mother of 4 who mysteriously vanished nearly 2 weeks ago

Authorities are searching a vast, rural area of Illinois for a mother of four who mysteriously vanished nearly 2 weeks ago.

Denita Hedden of Royal Lakes, Illinois, was last seen in the Royal Lakes area -- a community of about 200 -- on Jan. 25, Lt. Kristopher Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said in a news release.

WICS

Hedden, 37, who was reported missing by her roommate on Jan. 28, hasn't had any contact with family or friends, authorities said.

Madison County Sheriffs Office/Facebook

Hedden, a mother of four, does not live with her children but is present in their lives, Tharp told ABC News, adding that she is not a person with a history of absences.

Madison County Sheriffs Office/Facebook

Her disappearance is considered "suspicious," Tharp said in the release. "No inference should be made regarding the status of this investigation based on this development. Its purposes are to assist Major Case Squad investigators in locating Denita Hedden and finding answers to her sudden and abrupt disappearance," he said.

Authorities conducted a large-scale search and rescue operation by land and air yesterday, and another search and rescue operation is taking place today in the Royal Lakes area.

WICS

WICS

Anyone with information can call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-585-3510 or the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at 217-854-3135.