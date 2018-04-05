Baby dies after being left in hot South Carolina car all day; father said he forgot infant was there: Police

Apr 5, 2018, 10:38 AM ET
Police in North Charleston, South Carolina, are investigating the death of a baby who was left in a hot car all day on Tuesday.

The temperature reached 85 degrees that day -- 11 degrees above normal.

The baby's father told authorities that he left his home Tuesday morning and was supposed to drop the child off at daycare, but he forgot and drove to work, the North Charleston police said.

The man's wife arrived at the daycare Tuesday evening and learned her baby wasn't there, police said.

She immediately reached out to her husband, who checked his car and found the infant inside and unresponsive, police said.

The father took the baby to a nearby hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not identified the father nor the baby.

The coroner's office is investigating the cause and manner of death, police said.

ABC News' Max Golembo contributed to this report.

