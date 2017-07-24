Baby killer whale dies at SeaWorld San Antonio

A 3-month-old killer whale named Kyara died in captivity at SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas on Monday, the park said in a statement.

Kyara was being treated for an infection, likely pneumonia, that SeaWorld's veterinary and animal care staff was "aggressively treating," according to the statement.

“Kyara had a tremendous impact on each of her care staff, not to mention all of the guests that had the chance to see her," Julie, one of the park's orca trainers, said in the statement. "From late nights to early morning, rain or shine, we dedicate our lives to these animals, and this loss will be felt throughout the entire SeaWorld family.”

Kyara was the last killer whale to be born in captivity at SeaWorld's parks after the company announced it would end its breeding program last year.

According to the park, the whale's illness was not caused by being in captivity.

The whale's official cause of death has not yet been determined pending a full post-mortem examination.