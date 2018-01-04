Black ice could threaten Southeast after 'bomb cyclone' passes

Parts of the Southeast will be faced with a new weather threat as the massive "bomb cyclone" moves away from the East Coast and frigid temperatures arrive in its place.

Officials are warning residents in the South of the possibility that black ice will form overnight as wind chills in the teens reach as far south as Jacksonville, Florida Friday morning.

Black ice occurs when liquid freezes on a black roadway. The ice is completely clear, so it's difficult for motorists to distinguish the difference between a wet roadway and slippery ice.

Black ice tends to form first in the shaded areas of the roadway and on bridges and overpasses that freeze first and melt last, AAA National spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano told ABC News.

It takes a vehicle nine times longer to stop in ice and snow compared to clear conditions, Robert Sinclair, spokesperson for AAA Northeast, told ABC News.

While salting can help prevent black ice from developing, the effectiveness of the salt goes down once temperatures hit below 20 degrees.

Chatham County in Savannah, Georgia, one of the government entities in the South whose offices will reopen Friday, cautioned employees returning to work of the possibility of black ice on their morning commutes.

The temperature in Savannah will drop to 18 degrees overnight, which will refreeze the ice that melted during the ice, according to a press release from the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.

Black ice is not an immediate concern for the Northeast, since the snow is not likely to melt with the low temperatures in the coming days, Sinclair said.

However, regular ice in the Northeast will be likely, as plow blades will not be able to penetrate the black top due to the temperature, making it difficult to clear the roads, Sinclair said.

"Motorists need to drive cautiously throughout the winter," Jennifer Post, spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Transportation, told ABC news.

AAA tips for driving in winter weather

Do not tailgate. Normal following distances of three to four seconds on dry pavement should be extended to a minimum of five to six seconds when driving on slippery surfaces. The extra time will provide additional braking room should a sudden stop become necessary.

Never use cruise control on slippery roads. If your vehicle hydroplanes or skids, you will lose the ability to regain some traction simply by lifting off the accelerator. It will be harder to recover from the loss of traction if cruise control is active

Slow down and adjust your speed to road conditions. Accelerate, turn and brake as gradually and smoothly as you can.

Don't slam on the brakes. If your car begins to skid, continue to steer in the direction you want the car to go. Slamming on the brakes will only make your vehicle harder to control.

Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses.

Watch the traffic ahead and slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, skidding cars or emergency flashers.

