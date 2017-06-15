Blimp crashes near US Open in Wisconsin, pilot injured

Jun 15, 2017, 1:35 PM ET
PHOTO: A blimp crashes during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament, June 15, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. Charlie Riedel/AP Photo
A blimp crashes during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament, June 15, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

A blimp crashed this morning in a field about a half mile from the U.S. Open at the Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin, injuring the pilot, the U.S. Golf Association said, citing local authorities.

The exact nature of the pilot's injuries was not known and no one else was involved in the incident, the U.S. Golf Association said.

PHOTO: A blimp floats over the crowd during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 15, 2017 in Hartford, Wis.Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
A blimp floats over the crowd during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 15, 2017 in Hartford, Wis.

Airsign, an aerial advertising firm based in Florida, said its blimp was involved in the incident. The airship was not affiliated with the U.S. Golf Association or the U.S. Open Championship broadcast, the U.S. Golf Association added.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time," the U.S. Golf Association said.

Earlier Airsign tweeted this view today from the blimp:

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.