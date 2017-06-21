Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said America should "get behind" President Trump because "the public has spoken - whether you like the results or not" during an appearance on ABC's "The View."

Bloomberg said that opposing a president just because they are aligned with the opposing party is the wrong approach. He referenced a 2010 interview with the National Journal in which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said: "The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president."

"That's my country, that's my kids and grandkids," Bloomberg said of his reaction to McConnell's statements. "You have to make it work! We have an election. Whoever wins, you got to get behind."

"He's our president and we need this country to be run well. I didn't vote for him," Bloomberg added. "Let's just all hope that Donald Trump is a good president of the United States."

The businessman and philanthropist also said Americans should direct their energy toward changing the outcome of the next election rather than fighting with the current administration.

Bloomberg said people in other countries "try to tear down the government and have a revolution" when their candidate doesn't win, but Americans should be more strategic.

"We should sit back and say, four years from now, how do I get my woman or man elected? And that's very different," he said.

But Bloomberg said people should still fight back against policies they don't agree with.

"You can protest. You can elect other officials, write letters, make phone calls," Bloomberg explained. "But in the end, the public has spoken -- whether you like the results or not."

Bloomberg joked that Trump also had "a little help from the Russians" in the 2016 election.

As for whether the results of Tuesday's special election in Georgia have serious implications for the future of the Democratic Party, Bloomberg warned people not to read too much into it.

But he said "one thing" the congressional race won by Republican Karen Handel did show was that "all the money in the world can't buy an election."

"The public is a lot smarter than people give them credit for," Bloomberg said.

In the end, he said it was Trump's "Make America Great Again" message that resonated with voters.

"I don't know what the 'again' means," Bloomberg added. "[Because] we're better today than we have ever been. Still, that's the key."