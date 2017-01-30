Bobcat Missing From Smithsonian's National Zoo

A bobcat has gone missing after apparently escaping its enclosure at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, the zoo said Monday.

Ollie, a 25-pound female bobcat, went missing this morning from her enclosure at the Washington, D.C., zoo. Ollie was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Monday during a routine check; however, when zookeepers returned just over three hours later for their morning feeding, Ollie was nowhere to be found.

The zoo was quick to note that the bobcat poses no imminent danger to guests or the general public.

Zoo staff members believe that Ollie is likely to return to the area of her enclosure as she seeks food and shelter on familiar grounds. The area around the bobcat exhibit has been closed since Ollie was discovered missing this morning.

Officials are asking the public not to approach Ollie if she is discovered and to instead call 202-633-7362 to report her location.