Boy who fell down sewer pipe speaks out: 'I was thinking, I'm gonna die'

Apr 3, 2018, 9:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Jesse Hernandez, 13, who fell through a drainage pipe in Los Angeles, April 1, 2018, is seen in this undated photo released by the Los Angeles Fire Department.PlayLos Angeles Fire Department
WATCH How teen boy was rescued from inside a drainage pipe

A 13-year-old boy who was rescued after spending 13 hours trapped in a network of sewage pipes in Los Angeles said Monday he thought he was going to die.

Jesse Hernandez was picnicking with his family as part of an annual Easter tradition on Sunday when he and his cousins climbed a fence and reached an abandoned building.

“I was playing, and I didn’t see that it was a little piece of wood, and I stepped on it, and I just fell down," Jesse told CBS station KCBS in Los Angeles on Monday night.

PHOTO:13-year-old Jesse Hernandez is pictured after he fell into a hole was rescued from drainage pipes in Los Angeles, April 1, 2018.Bali Construction
PHOTO:13-year-old Jesse Hernandez is pictured after he fell into a hole was rescued from drainage pipes in Los Angeles, April 1, 2018.

Jesse fell about 25 feet into the sewer pipe, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The pipes, which run parallel the Los Angeles River and cross under freeways, are 4 feet in diameter. They are filled with 2 feet or more of sewage that moves at 15 mph, officials said.

PHOTO: A file photo from Dec. 9, 2017 shows traffic at a standstill on the Interstate 5 freeway next to the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.AP, FILE
A file photo from Dec. 9, 2017 shows traffic at a standstill on the Interstate 5 freeway next to the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.

Jesse said the current swept him away and he fell “pretty far.” Then "I stopped myself because the little tunnel started getting smaller, so I just stood up fast," he told KCBS.

Jesse, who had dropped his phone, said he was screaming and whistling loudly.

"I was thinking, like, I’m gonna die," he said.

PHOTO: The hole that 13-year-old Jesse Hernandez fell into that led to him being swept away into the drainage pipes in Los Angeles, April 1, 2018.Bali Construction
The hole that 13-year-old Jesse Hernandez fell into that led to him being swept away into the drainage pipes in Los Angeles, April 1, 2018.

'Miracle' boy found alive 13 hours after falling down drainage pipe in Los Angeles: Fire official

The fire department, working with the Bureau of Sanitation, pinpointed the search area to a one-mile radius, and intelligence then narrowed the search down to a 6,400-foot section of pipe, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott told ABC News.

Cameras used to inspect pipes for repair were employed as part of the rescue effort, the fire department said.

PHOTO: A 13-year-old boy was found alive on April 2, 2018, after falling through a wooden plank and being washed away into a network of drainage pipes in Los Angeles on April 1.Capt. Erik Scott, LAFD
A 13-year-old boy was found alive on April 2, 2018, after falling through a wooden plank and being washed away into a network of drainage pipes in Los Angeles on April 1.

PHOTO: A 13-year-old boy was found alive on April 2, 2018, after falling through a wooden plank and being washed away into a network of drainage pipes in Los Angeles on April 1.Capt. Erik Scott, LAFD
A 13-year-old boy was found alive on April 2, 2018, after falling through a wooden plank and being washed away into a network of drainage pipes in Los Angeles on April 1.

"One of the cameras saw some handprints on the sewer inside the pipe," Adel Hagekhalil of the Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation told ABC News. "The first thing they hear is, 'Help.'"

Rescuers opened the maintenance hatch and spotted Jesse, who was taken to a local hospital and later released.

PHOTO: Jesse Hernandez, 13, who fell through a drainage pipe in Los Angeles, April 1, 2018, is seen in this undated photo released by the Los Angeles Fire Department.Los Angeles Fire Department
Jesse Hernandez, 13, who fell through a drainage pipe in Los Angeles, April 1, 2018, is seen in this undated photo released by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Scott said it appears Jesse traveled about three-quarters of a mile. He was found near the intersection of the 134 Freeway and the 5 Freeway.

ABC News
Jesse, who went missing near 5254 Zoo Drive in Los Angeles, was found near the intersection of the 134 Freeway and the 5 Freeway.

Scott called it a "miracle" that Jesse survived.

"We maintained hope, we maintained intensity and we did not give up," Scott said. "But I'll be honest, we did not think we would find a viable patient."

After word spread that Jesse had been found, Scott said he has never seen so many men hold back their tears and embrace each other.

Comments