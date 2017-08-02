The Boy Scouts are denying that their top officials called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his controversial speech at the organization’s national jamboree late last month.

The move comes after the president boasted in a recent interview to the Wall Street Journal that the “head” of the organization called him to say it was the “greatest speech that was ever made to them.”

“And I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful,” the president said, according to a transcript of the interview.

During the speech, Trump blasted Obamacare and was criticized by some for delivering a partisan stump-style speech to an audience of scouts.