Mar 28, 2017, 7:03 PM ET
PHOTO: Video released video on March 28, 2017 shows a man car surfing on Interstate 15 near Corona.PlayCalifornia Highway Patrol
California police looking for man seen 'car surfing' on highway

Police are looking for a man spotted "car surfing" on a California highway.

In a video provided to local ABC-owned station KABC, the man appears to dance while hanging off the passenger side of a dark-colored pickup truck for several seconds before he re-enters the car through a window.

The California Highway Patrol told ABC News that the agency is looking for the unknown man. Police stressed the danger of such a stunt, noting that the man could have fallen off the vehicle and into traffic.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

