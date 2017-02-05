It's been a rough few days for the Pasadena, California, location of The Cheesecake Factory.

On Thursday night, a man tossed a homemade explosive device into the restaurant, temporarily closing it down until the following day. No one was injured, and police are still seeking a suspect.

Then on Saturday afternoon, a vehicle crashed into the restaurant's east wall, according to police.

The vehicle's driver complained of pain, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Mark Goodman reportedly said.

There were no injuries inside the restaurant, located in Old Pasadena, related to the crash.

Police said the two incidents are not related.

KABC

ABC News' Matthew Fuhrman contributed to this report.