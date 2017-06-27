Three "current or former" Chicago police officers have been indicted on state felony charges related to the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, according to officials.

The police officers were indicted for allegedly engaging in a conspiracy in an attempt to prevent or shape the independent criminal investigation into McDonald's death, according to a release from special prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes.

McDonald was shot 16 times in October 2014 by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke is awaiting trial and has pleaded not guilty.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.