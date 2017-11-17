2 children killed in crash involving Los Angeles police SUV

Two children were killed in an accident involving a police SUV in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was rushing to the scene of a gunshot victim at 7:25 p.m. PT when it struck five pedestrians in the Boyle Heights section of the city, according to police.

In addition to the two killed, three other pedestrians were injured, and two sheriff's deputies in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, according to authorities. The deputies were treated and released Thursday night. The extent of the injuries to the other three pedestrians was unknown.

Police did not provide the ages of those killed, but said both were minors.

"I was inside in my home and I heard the crash. Within seconds, I was outside and just a few feet from the incident," eyewitness Paulette de la Cruz told Los Angeles ABC station KABC. "When I got there I saw a little boy with a white blanket over him. Another one across, I'm not sure if he was conscious or not, but it didn't look like he was."

There were two other vehicles involved in the accident, but no one in the cars were injured.

Police said an investigation into the accident was ongoing.