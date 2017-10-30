'I choose now to live as a gay man': Kevin Spacey comes out in emotional tweet

In a deeply personal statement, actor Kevin Spacey said that he has "loved and had romantic encounters with men" and that he chooses "now to live as a gay man."

Spacey's remarks came in a tweet posted on Sunday night after "Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey climbed on top of him in bed when he was just 14 years old.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear this story," Spacey said. "I honestly do not remember the encounter ... But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior ..."

The actor went on to say that the situation had "encouraged me to address other things about my life."

"As those closest to me know," Spacey continued in his tweet. "I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."