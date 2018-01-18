Chris Christie has only been the ex-governor of New Jersey for two days but he has already felt the loss of at least one perk of the job.

Christie was rebuffed while attempting to pass through a gate access point at Newark Liberty International Airport he used as governor, according to a person with knowledge of the incident.

It would have allowed Christie to enter the secure side of the airport without going through screening.

A state trooper was escorting Christie at the time. While the New Jersey State Police declined to comment about this specific incident, the agency did say an outgoing governor is afforded a security escort for up to six months following completion of his term.

Phil McAuliffe/Polaris

Port Authority Police and a TSA officer eventually redirected Christie to the regular checkpoint, and the former governor went through the usual security screening.

At all times Christie was cordial, the person familiar with the incident said, and did not object to going through regular screening just like the other passengers.